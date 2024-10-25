Making sense of Purdue's big men

The more the season inches closer, the more Purdue's rotation looks murky.



It's hard to get a clear picture of a team that will be asking a lot from players that haven't played a college basketball minute yet. That's what Matt Painter has in this year's team. Instead of returning a National Player of the Year as he did last year with Zach Edey, or bringing on a fifth year senior in Lance Jones to fill his one glaring roster hole, Painter will have to rely on a handful of true freshman to secure multiple spots along his rotation.



To make that choice even more difficult, who separates themselves from now until the start of the season, will mean that most likely two of those players will redshirt instead of losing a year of eligibility.



While Lance Jones' addition last year was the pill that cured point guard Braden Smith being on an island by himself, the guard spot seems mostly bolstered and secure by two true freshman.





CJ Cox has surprised with how seamlessly and quick he's adjusted to college life. He went from unknown offer sheet to likely backup point guard. His shot making and defense provide two things Lance Jones gave Purdue last season.



Gicarri Harris, the son of Glenn Robinson, was always supposed to be an immediate impact guard for Painter. Throw him and Cox together with the bigger wings, Camden Heide and Myles Colvin, and Painter's decision at the guard spot seems to have already taken shape.



It helps when you have four guys that have done it on the brightest stage with all of them playing a hand throughout Purdue's run to runner-up in the NCAA Tournament: Myles Colvin, Camden Heide, Fletcher Loyer, and Braden Smith.



There's no such clarity in filling the 7-4, size 20 sneakers vacated by Zach Edey.



Instead, Painter stares down the tough choice of which of his many bigs offer his team the best option.



He has a lot to choose from, and it's becoming pretty clear after a summer of practices and one public scrimmage, Trey Kaufman-Renn is the only certainty with Painter's big men.



Let's take a look at what we've seen, and what Painter has said to make sense of the rest.