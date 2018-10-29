GoldandBlack.com

Malik Hall announcing Thursday
Malik Hall — Purdue's longest-prioritized remaining 2019 recruiting target — will announce his decision on Thursday, he indicated Monday.
The top-50 forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas, by way of his home in Chicagoland, is choosing between Purdue, Michigan State and Oregon. He officially visited those three schools, as well as Oklahoma.
Should Purdue land Hall, he'd be its fourth Class of 2019 recruit.
More than thankful to have this opportunity🙏🏽…Stay tuned to @chimininmedia, decision coming 11.1.18 🚨 pic.twitter.com/gwdZSZeKgx— Malik Hall (@iammalikhall) October 29, 2018
