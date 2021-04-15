GoldandBlack - Maliq Carr is in the NCAA transfer portal

Maliq Carr is in the NCAA transfer portal
Purdue redshirt freshman Maliq Carr is in the NCAA transfer portal, but he doesn't want to be contacted by other schools.
It is believed Carr is leaving because he wants to play basketball in addition to football. He is expected to transfer to Michigan State, where he will play both sports.
Carr played in three games as a true freshman in 2020, catching one pass. Carr was a four-star recruit from Oak Park, Mich.
