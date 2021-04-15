GoldandBlack - Maliq Carr is in the NCAA transfer portal

Purdue redshirt freshman Maliq Carr is in the NCAA transfer portal, but he doesn't want to be contacted by other schools.

It is believed Carr is leaving because he wants to play basketball in addition to football. He is expected to transfer to Michigan State, where he will play both sports.



Carr played in three games as a true freshman in 2020, catching one pass. Carr was a four-star recruit from Oak Park, Mich., who was expected to compete for significant playing time in 2021.



Purdue still has a raft of promising talent at wideout, led by juniors David Bell and Milton Wright, along with sophomores TJ Sheffield and Mershawn Rice and sixth-year senior Jackson Anthrop. Redshirt freshmen Collin Sullivan Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen and Marcellus Moore also have potential.

