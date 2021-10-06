WR/return man Marcellus Moore has entered the transfer portal--again

First, he's in the portal. Then, he's out of the portal. Next, he's back in the portal. It has been a wild day or so for Purdue redshirt freshman receiver/return man Marcellus Moore.

On Wednesday, news broke he was in the portal. Within an hour, a source said Moore was out of the portal. Now, today, he is back in the portal ... and likely gone for good.

It is believe Moore has an interest in running track full-time. That was his area of excellence at Purdue.

The 5-8, 170-pound native of Planfield, Ill., made more of an impact with the Purdue track team. Moore ranks No. 4 in school history in the indoor 200 meters with a time of 21.01. He is No. 5 in the Purdue record books in the indoor 60 meters with a time of 6.69.

Moore was a three-star recruit who played in just four games in two seasons in West Lafayette. He saw action in three games in 2021, making one catch for 11 yards at UConn. Moore also ran two times for five yards in addition to also running back four kickoffs for 69 yards, averaging 17.3 yards.

In 2020, he ran back one kickoff for four yards, playing in just one game.