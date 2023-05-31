It may be Mark Stephens' first time being a Boilermaker, but Purdue women's basketball's newest assistant coach is no stranger to the Boilermakers.

His ties began when Stephens joined the Indiana Elite AAU program in 2002 as the assistant club director before taking the same position with the Lady Gym Rats AAU team four years later.

During his time in Indiana, Stephens reckons that he knows, coached, or connected with around 19 people that have played for Purdue. That includes the likes of Terone Johnson and JaJuan Johnson, along with helping send ten girls that played for the Gym Rats to Purdue. Stephens was also the legal adoptive parent of the late Joe Gilliam, who suited up for Purdue on the gridiron, even taking him on his official visit to West Lafayette.

That connection with Purdue, along with the academic pedigree of the university and the program's past success, made joining Katie Gearlds' staff an attractive opportunity for Stephens when the Boilermakers' head coach came calling.

Gearlds reached out as several changes to her coaching staff occurred this off-season. It was a quick process, as just a day after first talking to Stephens, she offered him the job. The opportunity was an easy decision for the former Toledo assistant coach.

"I mean, when she offered me the job, it was a no-brainer for me," Stephens told Boiler Upload.

Spending much of his adult life not only in Indiana but being a part of the basketball world in the state, Stephens saw Purdue women's basketball establish itself as one of the premiere programs in all of college basketball in the early 2000s.

That trend ended near the end of the 2000s as the Boilermakers have not appeared in the Final AP Poll since 2014, nor have they made it past the second round of the NCAA Tournament since 2009. Stephens knows where Purdue belongs and is ready to help the program return to the national stage.

"This place belongs in those conversations," Stephens said. "For there not to be--even just like an All-Big Ten First Teamer or an All-American there since I think Katie played, it's just bananas. No disrespect to the staff before, but, you know, it definitely belongs in that category."

Purdue returned to the NCAA Tournament last season after being absent from the Big Dance since 2017, and Stephens is looking to help build on the momentum that Gearlds and the Boilermakers have had over the last two seasons.