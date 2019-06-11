Purdue is in the market for a baseball coach.

After just three seasons in West Lafayette, Mark Wasikowski is leaving to coach Oregon. The man they call "Waz" posted an 87-82 mark in three seasons at Purdue, including an NCAA Regional appearance in 2018.

“We are excited to add a high-energy and experienced coach in Mark to lead our baseball program,” Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said in a statement. “He has an outstanding work ethic and a track record as an excellent recruiter, and we expect to compete for championships under his leadership. Mark has a wide breadth of experience in both the Pac-12 and beyond, and we are confident that the success on the horizon as well as his high level of engagement will provide a first-class experience for our baseball student-athletes.”

The news was first reported by Kendall Rogers, Co-Managing Editor, @DIBaseball.

For Wasikowski, the move West is a move to familiar territory. He served as an assistant at Oregon from 2011-16 before taking over Purdue.

Wasikowski had success at Purdue. He inherited a program that went 10-44 and 2-22 in Big Ten play in 2016 season. In his first season, he posted a 29-27 overall record and went 12-12 in league play. His second year in 2018, Wasikowski went 38-21 and 17-6 in the Big Ten. The 19-win improvement from Year One to Year Two was the greatest turnaround in Purdue baseball history. In 2019, the Boilers finished 20-34 and 7-16 in the Big Ten, failing to qualify for the league tourney.