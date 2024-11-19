Marquette 76, Purdue 58: Postgame Video

The first road game of Purdue's season is complete, and with it is Purdue's lengthy regular season non-conference win streak. After running the table the last three seasons before Big Ten play Marquette handed Purdue its first regular season non-conference loss since December 8, 2020 at Miami (FL).
Kam Jones had triple-double for Marquette with 17 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Golden Eagles forced 15 turnovers as they completely disrupted anything the Boilermakers wanted to do offensively.
Here is Boiler Upload's postgame video:
Matt Painter
Trey Kaufman-Renn
Fletcher Loyer
Boiler Upload First Thoughts
