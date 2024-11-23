Marshall 45, Purdue 80 | Quick Wrap | Small ball stands tall

Matt Painter decided to shake up his starting lineup after Purdue's first loss of the season Tuesday against #13 Marquette.





It paid immediate dividends with Purdue going small, adding Camden Heide and Myles Colvin to the lineup for their first career starts alongside Purdue's big three of Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Purdue got off to a hot shooting start on its way to dismantling Marshall, 80-45.





Heide led a flurry of three-point shooting to start the game, knocking down three early threes without a miss, and Purdue started 4 of 6 from the three point line.





It wasn't without sacrifice though. Purdue shot the ball well early, but its offense struggled to finish the first half. Trey Kaufman-Renn got a put back to go with half a minute remaining in the first half to break a near nine minute stretch without a field goal.







Purdue survived this and being out rebounded by six in the first half by getting to the free throw line, a lot, and forcing 12 turnovers in the first half.









It also helped that as much as Purdue struggled to knock down shots, it was nothing compared to the Thundering Herd. Despite some good looks throughout the game, Marshall finished the game 16 of 53 from the floor and just 4 of 32 from three.





For just the second time in Braden Smith's career, the star point guard would go without a point. Smith started the game distributing to his shooters and finished the game with 9 assists, but could never get his going. He was 0 of 4 from the floor and missed all three of his three-pointers.





Heide and Colvin both played well in their first career starts. Both of them had 13 points in the game and combined for Purdue's first five made three-pointers of the game.





Trey Kaufman-Renn led the game in scoring, going for 18 points after starting the second half by scoring Purdue's first four buckets.





Fletcher Loyer had a quiet day, scoring just 6 points, doing most his damage at the line making 4 of 5 attempts.







Purdue scored a lot of its points from the line on Saturday with Purdue taking 33 free throws as a team, making 26 of them.







Caleb Furst was 6 of 6 from the free throw line and continued his strong play off the bench with 8 points.