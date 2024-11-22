Marshall at #6 Purdue | Game Preview | How to Watch

(Photo by © Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images)

#6 Purdue will look to do something it hasn't done in almost four years - avenge a loss in the non-conference part of its schedule.



Each of the last three seasons, Purdue made its way through its non-conference schedule without a loss. That 39 game win streak (4th longest in NCAA history) was broken by Shaka Smart's #13 Marquette team on Tuesday night in Purdue's first road game of the season.





Luckily for Purdue, it gets a get right game at home on Saturday at noon against Marshall before preparing to head out to San Diego for the Rady Children's Invitational during Thanksgiving week.







After Purdue started the season 3-0, the Boilers had a tough stack of games that included playing host to #2 Alabama and then traveling to #13 Marquette. Home-court advantage reigned in both games with Purdue taking down Alabama at home, 87-78, behind 26 points from Trey Kaufman-Renn and a double-double from Braden Smith.





But Purdue fell to Marquette, 76-58, with Shaka Smart's squad getting into Purdue's offense and forcing 15 turnovers.





Now Purdue sets its sight on Marshall, a 3-1 team that's lost its only game to a top-200 team.

Freshman shine then fade

Against #2 Alabama, in the comforts of Mackey Arena, CJ Cox was the most important play on the court for 52 seconds. In those 52 seconds, Cox scored 9 points, knocking down three straight three-pointers. The point explosion was a turning tide against Alabama.





Cox has been a surprise force all season off the bench for Matt Painter. Alongside Gicarri Harris, Painter has two true freshmen that have been heavily relied on to start the season.





Against Marquette, in their first road game, the two showed the other side of being a true freshman: the two guards combined to go 0-8 from the floor in 29 minutes of action.





Freshmen struggling with their jump shots is nothing new. It wasn't that long ago that Fletcher Loyer, that of a 65% three point percentage Fletcher Loyer, was shooting under 40% from three his freshman year. Matt Painter credited a lot of the struggle of freshmen shooting well in their first season to a change of mindset to the shots they get. These players come in used to getting all the shots, now they have to contend with more talented teammates, more difficult defenses, and less minutes.





That makes each shot more important to them and the ups and downs come along with putting that pressure on each shot. That's one of the reasons freshmen can be so streaky he said on Friday.





Gicarri Harris admitted it's a different process, getting his shots, he's 3 of 13 from three to start the season, and he's still adjusting to not creating his own shots more.

For CJ Cox, it's just about being more consistent. He's shooting the ball well to start the season, knocking down 4 of his 10 three-point attempts. His ability to shoot off the dribble has been a big boost off the bench.





But both guards will attempt to get hot in front of the friendly sell out crowd in Mackey on Saturday.

Marshall

Marshall is a team that doesn't do a lot well or a lot poorly, but it does have one statitistical interest for Purdue.





Marshall has been the second best team at running teams off the three-point line this season. Marshall is holding teams to 30% from three when teams do shoot from distance. Just 16% of team's points are coming from the three point line against Marshall. That's a very low number.



That will be an interesting defensive philosophy to go up against a Purdue team that's embraced its small ball and super shooter lineups out of necessity as the season has progressed.





Purdue's offense has existed on Braden Smith hitting pull ups, finding his shooters around the perimeter, Fletcher Loyer's work off the ball, and TKR scoring in the post and kicking out to shooters when doubled.





Purdue struggled to TKR the ball in the first half against Marquette, and also struggled to make shots on the perimeter. This will be a good test for an offense that will have to be excellent if Purdue hopes to win its third straight Big Ten.

How to watch: