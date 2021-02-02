GoldandBlack - Breakdown: Purdue's loss at Maryland

PDF: Purdue-Maryland statistics

That's this year's Big Ten for you, a league where everyone's good and few are better than most, and games are bound to be tightly contested ones that come down to that one play, that one shot, that one call, that one bounce, whatever it may be.

At Michigan State and Ohio State not all that long ago, those elements bounced the Boilermakers' way.

Tuesday night, at Maryland, they went the direction of the Terrapins, who closed on a six-point run to upend the newly 24th-ranked Boilermakers, 61-60, snapping their three-game road winning streak.

"You feel like a million bucks when you make one more play," Purdue coach Matt Painter said, "and you feel terrible when they make one more play."

Last time these two teams played, Purdue felt great thanks in large part to Maryland missing free throws.

This time, Maryland made those free throws.

Purdue led 60-59 when the Terps called timeout with 16.6 seconds left, a Boilermaker lead that stood at 56-49 with just 3:44 to play whittled down to the slimmest of margins.

Coming out of the huddle, Maryland worked Purdue big man Trevion Williams into a switch onto guard Eric Ayala. The Boilermaker big man guarded Ayala well, forcing him into a tough shot around the basket that missed. But with one of the Big Ten's most effective rebounders busy defending, the middle of the lane opened for Ayala to rebound his own miss and draw a foul.

"I feel like I guarded it pretty well," Williams said. "We just had to get one more rebound. We needed that possession. We needed that rebound. We got called for that foul. Everything doesn't always go your way. You have to find a way to get through it."

His two free throws capped the 6-0 run Maryland closed the game with, doing to Purdue more or less what Purdue had previously done to Michigan State and Ohio State at their places.

And Maryland did to Purdue what Purdue just did to Minnesota, missing 11 of 12 three-pointers before halftime, then making 6-of-8 to start the second and finishing the half 8-of-13.

In a matchup of two distinctly different teams, the matchup battle was essentially a draw — both dynamics were productive — but Maryland's small-ball managed one more point than the Boilermakers' post-driven style.

"I think they got in a rhythm in what they were doing on offense," Purdue guard Isaiah Thompson said of Maryland's second-half shooting, "doing a lot of iso ball off pick-and-rolls and we were switching five ways most of the second half. ... They were just trying to create off that."

Williams led Purdue with 23 points and 11 rebounds and freshman Jaden Ivey scored 14, nine of them in game's final seven minutes.

But the Boilermakers came up empty on their final two full possessions, Ivey missing a three with the shot clock dwindling, then a fallaway jumper next time down.

"I got to my spots and I couldn't convert," Ivey said. "That's on me."