 GoldandBlack - Maryland rallies to upend Purdue
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-02 19:38:16 -0600') }}

Maryland rallies to upend Purdue

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

PDF: Purdue-Maryland statistics

After Purdue led by seven with less than four minutes to play, Maryland closed on a 6-0 burst to upend the 24th-ranked Boilermakers 61-60.

Eric Ayala's two foul shots after following his own miss won it after Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams had carried the Boilermakers to a 56-49 lead with 3:44 to play.

Williams finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds and Ivey scored 14.

After a 1-for-12 first half, Maryland made eight of 13 threes after halftime.

Despite 11 first-half turnovers, Purdue led by as many as six in the first half, but three at the break.

More to come ...

{{ article.author_name }}