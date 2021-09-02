In accordance with current university policy, masks will be required in all public indoor spaces at Ross-Ade Stadium for the time being, starting with Saturday night's season opener against Oregon State.

There will be no such requirement outdoors, including the stands or tailgates.

Purdue is encouraging fans in private indoor spaces within the Pavilion to wear masks, but requiring them through the Indoor spaces otherwise. That Includes the Indoor portions of the Shively Club level, the Buchanan Club level and the press box, and all spaces, restrooms and entryways among them, according to the athletic department's announcement Thursday. The Team Store will be subject to the mask requirement as well.