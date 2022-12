Search Mason Gillis in USA Today's picture database, and you'll realize you might as well have typed out 'floor burns', 'play hard', or 'that looks like it hurts.'



It shouldn't be a surprise Mason Gillis is returning to the starting lineup after missing three games with a back injury.



While the scoreboard keeps track of things like points and rebounds, it's the player's bodies that tend to keep count of times they hit the floor.