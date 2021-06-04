Massive football visit weekend will cap Week 1 of June recruiting
After a year-plus-long moratorium, on- and off-campus recruiting returned this past week, and now comes a significant next few days for Purdue football in particular, as its first crop of official visitors show up on campus.
The following prospects are among those expected to be in West Lafayette this weekend, most of them for official visits.
The blue-chip quarterback has been committed to the Boilermakers for roughly a year. It's no coincidence he's coming for his official visit the same weekend as many of Purdue's other foremost targets.
Perhaps the No. 1 priority regardless of position among those uncommitted, the four-star defensive lineman is a national recruit who'll give his first official visit to the school he has family connections to. Strickland also has visits to Stanford, Penn State and Indiana on the docket for June.
Sampson appears to be Purdue's highest priority at running back. He'll take visits to Tennessee, Louisville and Vanderbilt the rest of the month.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news