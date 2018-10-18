OSU's effective passing offense is buoyed by receivers like Parris Campbell. It will present a big challenge for Purdue Saturday night. USA Today Sports Images

Ohio State rushing offense vs. Purdue against the rush

There has been much written about how Ohio State is not a run-first offense anymore. And so far this season that has been true, but that doesn't make running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber any less dangerous. Yes, neither is on pace for a thousand-yard season, a barrier that the duo has broken in previous years, but they are still averaging about five yards per rush. Against Ohio State, it's pick-your-poison. Opponents have slowed OSU's run this year by loading the box, only to be destroyed by the Buckeyes' passing game. Will Purdue do the same? Purdue may have the advantage here, but may only be by default.

Ohio State's passing game vs. Purdue against the pass

To have any chance for the upset, the Boilermakers must slow Ohio State's passing game. The challenge is, few teams have come close to doing this in 2018. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins is having a Heisman-type season, but that is due in no small part to OSU's stable of receivers. Parris Campbell leads the Buckeyes in receptions, but K.J. Hill is making the highlight-reel catches and is considered a sure-fire first-team All-American this season. OSU's passing offense doesn't rely a lot on the deep ball, so Saturday's predicted windy and possibly rainy weather isn't likely a factor. Also, 11 different OSU receivers have caught five or more passes in 2018, so don't be surprised if someone else emerges on Saturday night. This will be, by far, Purdue's biggest test of the season as the Boilermakers have yet to really show they can effectively defend a spread passing attack.

Purdue run game vs. Ohio State against the run

D.J. Knox and Markell Jones have been a pretty consistent tandem of late. But can Purdue get enough rushing momentum against an elite program, something that hasn't happened yet in the Jeff Brohm Era? It will be interesting to see how often the Boilermakers try against Ohio State. The weather conditions could impact Purdue's strategy to some extent, but whether Purdue can push around OSU's NFL-caliber front seven is a serious question. One would think the Boilermakers will need an adequate run/pass balance to pull the upset, it just won't be easy.

Purdue's passing game vs. Ohio State against the pass

To compete, Purdue must pile up big numbers in the air, but also be efficient and as mistake-free as possible. As a whole, Ohio State's defense has come under scrutiny at times this year. In the important categories (third-down conversions, first in the Big Ten, for example) it has been stout enough to win games. Quarterback David Blough has enjoyed a four-game stretch comparable to just about any quarterback in Purdue history, but he will need that and more to get the job done Saturday night. Coach Jeff Brohm is capable of scheming his way to big plays, and Ohio State has given up two 93-yarders this season. If it is breezy Saturday night in Ross-Ade, precision and accuracy become all the more important for Blough and the Purdue offense.

Special teams

Both teams have excellent punters as Ohio State's Drue Crisman is second in the Big Ten, averaging 44.5 per attempt. OSU's Blake Haubeli has had trouble kicking the ball into the end zone consistently, so look for Rondale Moore to have a chance for returns. Purdue needs to get its place-kicking stabilized as it had two miscues against Illinois, and it has been a constant concern to date this season. Haubeli made his first three field goal attempts of the season last week against Minnesota, including a 47-yarder, after regular Sean Nuernberger missed the Minnesota game with a leg injury. His status this week is not known.

Intangibles