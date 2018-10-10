GoldandBlack.com talks to OrangeandBlueNews.com publisher Doug Bucshon to get his perspective on the Illinois program heading into Saturday's game.

Bucshon gives us his thoughts on the 3-2 start to the Illini's 2018 season, its third under coach Lovie Smith, what the hire of new offensive coordinator Rod Smith has done for this Illini offense and what he believes has to happen for Illinois to pull off this Homecoming game upset.