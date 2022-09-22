The Owls also rely on a sixth-year senior under center, as former Miami Hurricane N'Kosi Perry transferred in before the 2021 season.

FAU running game versus Purdue against the run

Florida Atlantic likes to run the ball, no doubt about it. Through four games, the Owls average over 220 yards per game on the ground, though the level of competition doesn't necessarily stand out. Two running backs will lead the way for the Owls: Larry McCammon III and Zuberi Mobley. McCammon averages an impressive seven yards per carry, while Mobley comes in just under six yards per attempt. While quarterback N'Kosi Perry doesn't pose the same running threat that Purdue saw with Syracuse's Garrett Shrader, he can scramble if needed, as his two rushing touchdowns on the season indicate.

Purdue's defense could not have done a better job against star Syracuse running back Sean Tucker, holding the former second-team All-American to just 42 yards. Though Shrader did cause some damage on the ground, Purdue's run defense looks strong thus far. Top linebacker Jalen Graham will miss his third-consecutive game in this one, as Purdue hopes to get him healthy for the resumption of Big Ten play. If Purdue can avoid the missed tackle issues which popped up at times against Penn State and Syracuse, this run defense should continue to force opponents into third-down situations.

FAU passing game versus Purdue against the pass

The Owls also rely on a sixth-year senior under center, as former Miami Hurricane N'Kosi Perry transferred in before the 2021 season. Perry’s experience helps add to his profile in his second season starting for FAU. Though he's only completing 57% of his passes in the 2022 season, Perry averages 246 passing yards per game and brings a strong 10:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio to the field on Saturday. Last week, however, Perry struggled against UCF, the best defense he's seen on the season, completing just 13 of his 29 attempts for a mere 108 yards in the Owls' 40-14 defeat.

LaJohntay Wester leads the Owls with 20 receptions, 239 receiving yards and four touchdowns through four games. At just 5-11, he's not the biggest target, but he's a do-it-all guy for FAU's offense. Jahmal Edrine, Je'Quan Burton and Tony Johnson will also be guys for Purdue’s defensive backs to keep an eye on. Though this receiving corps doesn't possess great size, they bring speed to the table. Purdue's pass defense did a nice job until the final snap against a quarterback that didn't bring much big-play ability last week, holding Shrader under 50% passing. One area Purdue must clean up: defensive penalties in the passing game. The Boilermakers were flagged for five penalties in this area (three pass interference, two defensive holdings). Cleaning that up will be a top priority, as those wiped away two interceptions that could have been game-changers in their loss at Syracuse.

Purdue running game versus FAU against the run

Devin Mockobee's emergence continued last week, as the redshirt freshman walk-on found the end zone for the second time in his young career. Believe it or not, the Boonville, Ind. product leads Purdue in rushing yards through three games. With King Doerue's status up in the air, it looks like Mockobee and fellow walk-on Dylan Downing will handle the bulk of the carries against FAU. The Boilermakers averaged just 2.9 yards per carry against Syracuse. Could Tyrone Tracy help provide a spark? Despite the chatter about getting him more involved, he only saw one carry last week, but he did take it for 13 yards.

While the Owls come into this game holding opponents to 137 yards per game on the ground, that number may be skewed due to holding FCS Southeastern Louisiana to 44 rushing yards in a 42-9 blowout. Last week, UCF's run-heavy offense racked up 314 rushing yards on 56 attempts. The Owls likely won't have their 330-pound defensive tackle for Saturday's game, making the defensive front significantly smaller. FAU's defense brings speed to the table, but as is often the case with Group of Five programs, they're a bit smaller. Can Purdue forge enough of a ground game to convert in short-yardage situations?

Purdue passing game versus FAU against the pass

Outside of one abysmal decision, Aidan O'Connell turned in a fantastic performance at the JMA Wireless Dome. The sixth-year senior threw for 424 yards and turned in two massive scoring drives to give Purdue the lead with under a minute to go. After a just-okay performance in the season opener, that's back-to-back strong outings for number 16. Against a defense that's not seen a vertical passing attack like Purdue's, he'll look to push the ball down the field plenty more under the lights.

It's challenging to describe Charlie Jones’s impact on this offense when he transferred from Iowa. After a 188-yard performance, he's already closing in on 500 yards on the season and has caught five of O'Connell's eight touchdown throws. Payne Durham emerged in the passing game last week, as well. Outside of those two, there's no clear third target on offense. With the heart of Big Ten play on the horizon, guys like TJ Sheffield, Mershawn Rice, Deion Burks and Tyrone Tracy look to break through and earn more reps.

Florida Atlantic likes its secondary, but it lacks consistency. UCF threw on them very well, to the tune of 339 yards last week, with a quarterback who's struggled to throw the ball at times. Ohio averaged over 10 yards per attempt in the Owls’ other loss. There's speed in the back end for FAU, but it's shown to be porous against better opponents. This will be the best passing offense the Owls face all season. FAU doesn't pressure the passer effectively, so O'Connell should have time to strike. This should be a very strong advantage category for Purdue, if all goes as expected.

Special teams

Not the best day for Purdue's special teams against Syracuse, as a blocked PAT and a missed 41-yard field goal combined for four points left on the field in the three-point loss. Kicker Mitchell Fineran's 41-yard miss does raise questions about his range, as the Samford transfer rarely kicks from 40+ (just three attempts in 16 games). While Jack Ansell continues to be solid in the punt game, Purdue had another kickoff go out of bounds last week, the second of the season. The small things tend to define special teams units, and Purdue will want to clean that up ahead of Big Ten play.

FAU kicker Morgan Suarez enters four-for-five on field goal attempts, with the one miss being blocked. Punter Riley Thompson's big leg shows as he's booted four punts more than 50 yards. Only nine of the Owls' 25 kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks. This could be an opportunity for Purdue to make an explosive play in the return game for the first time in seemingly years.

Intangibles