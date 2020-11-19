GoldandBlack - Matchup Preview: Purdue-Minnesota

Tanner Morgan threw for 396 yards and 4 four touchdowns in Ross-Ade last season having just one incompletion in 22 attempts.. (AP)

Minnesota rushing versus Purdue against the run

Minnesota's junior running back Mohamed Ibrahim already ranks 10th in school rushing yards history through 25 games. After sharing the load in his first two seasons, he leads the Big Ten in rushing through four weeks of the 2020 season. Ibrahim averages 178 yards a game and has scored 10 times. With at least 26 carries in each game, Ibrahim receives nearly all the touches in the Minnesota backfield. Purdue's run defense really tightened up against Northwestern, allowing just 80 yards on 40 attempts. That greatly helped their averages, but they haven't faced a running back with the ability of Ibrahim yet this year. Morgan isn't known to be a tremendous scrambler, but expect the Gophers to keep feeding Ibrahim, as that has been their best offense this year. Lorenzo Neal and Derrick Barnes were excellent in the run game last time out, but they'll have their hands full here.

Minnesota passing game versus Purdue against the pass

Tanner Morgan tore Purdue apart on his way to second-team all-Big Ten honors last year with 396 yards and four touchdowns completing 21 of 22 attempts. While he finished 2019 with 30 touchdowns to just seven interceptions, but he hasn't kept that level of play going into 2020. Morgan is completing just 57% of his passes and has only thrown for over 200 yards once, against a weak Illinois secondary. Junior receiver Rashod Bateman's decision to opt back in was huge after earning all-conference recognition in 2019. Morgan relies heavily on him; over half of Minnesota's completions have been to Bateman. He averages over 100 yards per game and is sure to draw additional help from Purdue's safeties. Besides Bateman, a second receiver has yet to emerge. Chris Autman-Bell is second on the team in receiving but has just nine receptions. Purdue limited explosive plays through the air last week, but Peyton Ramsey seemed to make a clutch throw every time the 'Cats needed one. Look for Bateman to be shadowed on nearly every route and for the Boiler D to try and force Morgan's other options to beat them. If Purdue controls Bateman, they will be very happy in this area, but that's a big ask.

Purdue run game versus Minnesota against the run

This area of the game features the Big Ten's lowest producing rushing attack (Purdue) against the Big Ten's worst rush defense. Something has to give, right? Purdue ran the ball well enough in their first two games, but gaining just two yards against Northwestern was a step back here. Zander Horvath figures to get the bulk of the carries again, as Jeff Brohm indicated earlier this week that King Doerue might not be 100% healthy yet. Minnesota's run defense is allowing 238 yards a game on the season. That is reflected by th fact the Gophers' two leading tacklers are their starting safeties. Their defensive line hasn't made many disruptive plays in the backfield. While Purdue's offensive line didn't have its best day last week, Purdue should be able to run the ball more like they did vs. Iowa and Illinois.

Purdue passing game versus Minnesota against the pass

Aidan O'Connell's status for Friday night's tilt is in question. Jeff Brohm described him as a "game-time decision" in his Wednesday evening presser. If O'Connell can't go, Jack Plummer will take the snaps for Purdue. Whoever throws the ball for Purdue will lean heavily on David Bell, but I expect to see some more targets to Milton Wright and the tight ends after over-reliance on Bell seemed to ben an issue vs. Northwestern. The Gopher secondary has only forced two interceptions on the season and allows 8.8 yards per pass attempt. I expect to see Bell shadowed all day long, but Purdue's second and third options face favorable matchups. An appearance from Rondale Moore would really ignite the Purdue passing attack's bounce back effort. Moore's return, is the ultimate "game time decision."

Special teams

JD Dellinger continues to be rock solid after a strong 2019 campaign, having not missed yet in 2020. Purdue's two-man punting approach made for an improvement following second half struggles in Champaign, but punting is far from Purdue's strong suit. The kick return game looked the best it has all season, with TJ Sheffield gaining some yards on short kicks. Minnesota's kicking situation lacks much action this year. Brock Walker is 2-3 with both makes coming inside 30 yards. His other attempt was blocked. The Gophers use a two-punter system as well, but average just 34 yards per punt. No noteworthy explosive plays have been made to date in the return game

