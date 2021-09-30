Matchup Preview: Purdue-Minnesota

Minnesota rushing versus Purdue against the run

During their Thursday night season opener vs. Ohio State, Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim was a big story until he left the game with an Achilles injury, which turned out to be season-ending. Without Ibrahim--considered the top back in the Big Ten--sophomore Trey Potts has stepped up as the lead back and has done so admirably, averaging 118 yards per game. The Gophers have ran the ball 193 times compared to just 72 passes through four games, so this is clearly a run-heavy offense. Quarterback Tanner Morgan will run the football in the Gophers' run-pass option game, which has been a staple of the Gopher offense under Fleck. Minnesota averages nearly 210 yards on the ground. Purdue's run defense didn't have a great final stat line against Illinois last weekend, as the run-heavy approach from Bret Bielema wore down the Purdue defense to the tune of 175 rushing yards. Even with that performance, Purdue's defense is holding opponents to less than four yards per carry. Injuries will be key to watch for Purdue in this area. Defensive tackle Branson Deen is in concussion protocol, and LEOs Kydran Jenkins and DaMarcus Mitchell were both banged up at various times in last week's game. Purdue will need all hands on deck to slow down the Golden Gopher rushing attack.



Minnesota passing game versus Purdue against the pass

This will be Morgan's fourth career start against the Boilers after defeating them each of the last three years. His 21-of-22, 396-yard and four touchdown performance against Purdue in 2019 was a surgical performance that stuck with coach Jeff Brohm. Although Morgan has turned in quality performances since, he's off to a slow start in 2021 and wasn't nearly as productive in 2020. Through the Gophers' first four games, Morgan is completing just 52 percent of his passes for an average of 135 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Morgan relies heavily on his favorite target, Chris Autman-Bell, who had 129 yards against Purdue a season ago. Autman-Bell missed the Gophers' first two games this season, though, and was dinged up again in last weekend's loss to Bowling Green. It sounds like Autman-Bell should be able to play on Saturday, which would be a huge benefit for Minnesota in this matchup. Though the Illinois passing attack was vertically challenged, Purdue's secondary did a nice job in the 13-9 win. Top corner Cory Trice will miss his third consecutive game on Saturday. Credit to Jamari Brown, however, who has filled in admirably in Trice's corner spot. Additionally, Chris Jefferson has improved each week in the nickel role. Minnesota's RPO game has given the Boilermaker defense problems in the past, but Purdue's secondary should feel confident ahead of this one.

Purdue run game versus Minnesota against the run

During his postgame press conference, Brohm announced that King Doerue is facing an undisclosed medical issue which caused him to miss the Illini game, leaving Dylan Downing and JaQuez Cross as Purdue's only two options at running back. (Doerue could be back Saturday.) Purdue became one-dimensional last week due to the run game's struggles. Downing and Cross combined for just 51 yards on their 17 carries against the Illini. Though Brohm has hinted that receivers could be used at running back, it hasn't come to fruition yet, with the exception of a few jet sweeps to Jackson Anthrop. Purdue won't win this game on the ground. Minnesota's run defense is off to an excellent start, limiting foes to 77 yards per game. In their 30-0 win at Colorado, the Gophers held Colorado to -19 rushing yards. Six fumbles have been forced by the Minnesota defense, and it has tackled opponents for a loss 19 times on the season. Purdue's rushing attack is a weakness and will have a serious challenge on Saturday.

Purdue passing game versus Minnesota against the pass

Quarterback competition is back in West Lafayette this week after Aidan O'Connell came off the bench to help Purdue win against Illinois. Brohm said the team would name an internal starter on Tuesday, which is a different approach than the Purdue coach used when declaring that Jack Plummer was the starter following his benching at Notre Dame. Assuming O'Connell starts, he would love to have top target David Bell back, who was still in concussion protocol as of Brohm's Monday presser. Milton Wright , TJ Sheffield and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen emerged last week in Bell's absence and will be strong options for O'Connell, who likes to throw the ball down field. Keep an eye on tight end Payne Durham's status, as well, who was in concussion protocol following a big hit against Illinois. The Minnesota defense was far from the issue in last week's 14-10 loss to Bowling Green, as the Falcons threw for just 170 yards with an interception. On the season, opponents are completing just 53 percent of their passes for an average of 195 yards against Minnesota. Though he has had success throwing downfield, O'Connell has thrown four interceptions (three on tipped passes) in four quarters of play this season. Minnesota's defense has picked off three passes and broken up another 13 so far. O'Connell will need to limit turnovers on Saturday, as this game figures to be a low-scoring game.

Special teams

After a dismal performance at Notre Dame, Purdue's special teams bounced back nicely against the Illini. Jack Ansell re-found his groove punting the ball, especially with a 54-yard boot in the first half. Mitchell Fineran remains rock solid, drilling another pair of short field goals and bringing his season total to a perfect seven-of-seven. Though Fineran's leg hasn't been tested since his 48-yarder vs. Oregon State, his consistency has been huge. The return game doesn't pack much of a punch, but reliability, in terms of no turnovers, has been a plus for Purdue. Gopher punter Mark Crawford doesn't have the biggest leg, but he's pinned opponents inside the 20 six times and averages 39 yards per punt. The kicking game has been shaky. Senior Matthew Trickett comes in just 4-7 on field-goal attempts with misses on three of his last five attempts. Kickoff specialist Chris Van Eekeren will look to keep the ball away from Mar'Keise Irving, who averages 32 yards per kickoff return. In a game that could very well come down to a field goal, Purdue has the clear advantage.

Intangibles