Matchup Preview: Purdue-Northwestern

Purdue vs. Northwestern Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021: 12:00 p.m. ET, Wrigley Field Series notes: Purdue leads the all-time series 51-33-1, but it has lost six of seven to the Wildcats including most recently a 27-20 loss to the 'Cats on Nov. 14, 2020 in a near empty Ross-Ade Stadium. Wildcats' coach Pat Fitzgerald has won eight of 10 against the Boilermakers, and is 8-4 overall since taking over the reins at Northwestern in 2006. Purdue is 28-19-1 as the road team in the series. It will be Purdue's first game played in the city limits of Chicago, since it last faced the University of Chicago on Oct. 17, 1936 when the Maroons were still part of the Big Ten. Including a benefit game played against Northwestern at Solder Field in 1931, Purdue has won nine straight games played in the Windy City. It will be the first game that the Boilermakers have played in a outdoor MLB Stadium since since Virginia defeated Purdue 27-24 on Dec. 31, 1984 in the Peach Bowl at Atlanta's Fulton County Stadium. The Boilermakers have also played in baseball venues in New York (Polo Grounds and Yankee Stadium), Baltimore (Municipal Stadium), Boston (Fenway Park), Cleveland (Municipal Stadium), Los Angeles (Coliseum--the early home of the L.A. Dodgers), Houston (Astrodome) and Minneapolis (Metrodome).

Northwestern football never wavers too far from its identity under Pat Fitzgerald: They like to run the ball. This year's team runs it as much as they can, though they don't have the team rushing numbers that some Wildcat teams of the past do. They come in rushing for 146 yards per game, led by Evan Hull, the top performer of the backfield. Hull runs for 81 yards per game on an average of 14 touches. Expect him to carry another big load this week, though he'll get some help from Andrew Clair, a grad student who averages just shy of 30 yards a week. Should Andrew Marty receive the snaps at quarterback, he provides more of a run threat than the rest of Northwestern's signal callers. It's likely unfiar to judge Purdue's defense solely based on their performance against Ohio State, but it wasn't a pretty week, as TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams both had their way with the Boilermaker defense. The good news is, Purdue won't see talent like that again this season. Opponents are getting 156 yards per game on the ground against Purdue, but that number has been lower against some of its weaker opponents. The health of Lawrence Johnson and Kydran Jenkins is crucial, in Purdue's run defense. Jeff Brohm indicated that both have been "gutting it out" in terms of their health recently.

The core of Northwestern's subpar record this year lies at the quarterback position. Former five-star recruit and Indiana native Hunter Johnson began the season as the Wildcats' starter, but he was benched during their third game due to turnover problems. Fifth-year senior Andrew Marty saw action next but dealt with some injuries. Marty returned mid-season, though he was benched during last week's loss to Wisconsin after throwing six interceptions in two games. Finally, South Carolina transfer Ryan Hilinski finished last week's game and has SEC experience, but he doesn't offer much big-play threat. As a whole, this passing attack averages less than 200 yards per game and completes just 56% of its passes. Much like the run game, Purdue's pass defense was torched last week by one of the nation's most lethal passing attacks. This week, they have the opportunity to build back some confidence and prove again that they are one of the Big Ten's better defenses. Northwestern has tossed 12 interceptions in just 10 games, so Purdue will have opportunities to make game-changing plays. If this secondary can force a few turnovers, Purdue should be in good shape.

Purdue ran the ball with some success, totaling 91 yards on 19 carries in Columbus last weekend. King Doerue and Zander Horvath will continue to split carries, as the bruising running backs can be tough to bring down. The Boilers found some success with the multi-QB system when they brought in Jack Plummer and/or Austin Burton for run play specialties. With an unfortunate fumble coming from this alignment last week, it will be worth watching to see if Brohm calls more plays with O'Connell on the sideline. It's very unlike Northwestern to allow opponents to run for over 200 yards per game, but Wildcat foes are averaging 228 yards on the ground, last in the Big Ten. They still have linebacker Chris Bergin from last year's talented defense, but many of their run stoppers are gone, and it shows. Purdue hasn't had many games where they've been able to consistently run the ball with success, but Saturday at Wrigley Field may be its best chance yet.



Aidan O'Connell remains one of the hottest quarterbacks in the country after a four touchdown performance at Ohio State. The fifth-year senior signal caller has turned in three-straight lights out performances. The key? Accuracy. O'Connell hasn't turned the ball over in Purdue's last three games. It's no surprise that it's led to two wins. Receiver David Bell is roughly 200 yards shy of breaking John Standeford's single-season receiving yards record, even despite missing the entire Illinois game with a concussion. Bell's presence opens up options elsewhere, too. Milton Wright and Jackson Anthrop have been key parts of Purdue's passing success lately, and the tight end position with Payne Durham and Garrett Miller is worth keeping an eye on. O'Connell knows how to use his weapons and will look to stay hot as he returns to his home state. While opponents are averaging just 198 yards per game through the air, that partially can be attributed to the large margins of victory opponents have had over the 'Cats. Northwestern is allowing opponents to complete two-thirds of their passes on them, and the Wildcats have only intercepted five opposing passes. Safety Brandon Joseph is a ballhawk who had a huge year in 2020. If Purdue keeps the ball away from his hands, they should move the ball through the air with ease.

During his Wednesday night radio show, Brohm stated that the punter position would be an open competition during practice after a listener asked about the position's struggles. Jack Ansell's 16-yard punt allowed the Buckeyes to have prime field position for their first possession on Saturday. This comes as Mitchell Fineran has re-solidified himself as Purdue's kicker, having made five field goals in a row. It just doesn't ever seem to all click together for Purdue's special teams, who also let a kickoff drop and be recovered by Ohio State in the loss. Kicker Charlie Kuhbander has been everything but reliable for Northwestern, making just six of 12 attempts so far. He's missed the majority of his kicks longer than 30 yards, which will make Fitzgerald think twice before sending the field goal unit on the field. Derek Adams can really flip the field with 11 punts of 50+ yards and a long of 58 on the year. Northwestern has shown some explosiveness with multiple different punt returners throughout the season.

