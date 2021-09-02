Matchup Preview: Purdue-Oregon State

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith

Oregon State rushing versus Purdue against the run

Coach Jeff Brohm has expressed concern about the physical nature of Oregon State's front line and its desire to run the football. And on paper, the Beavers have some weapons. Expect fourth-year coach Jonathan Smith to rotate three backs on Saturday night. Keep your eye on Deshaun Fenwick (No. 5), the South Carolina transfer. He is nearly 230 pounds and a guy you need to get to early, averaging 5.4 yards per carry for the Gamecocks in three seasons of limited play. Purdue defensive run numbers in 2020 actually weren't all that bad, giving up just 3.4 yards per carry. It will need to stay at that level or better in 2021. Still, the slight advantage will be to the visitors, as the Beavers were one of the best in making positive yardage plays in the Power 5 in 2020.

Oregon State passing game versus Purdue against the pass

Smith announced early this week that Colorado transfer Sam Noyer will get the nod at quarterback. Noyer started six games with the Buffs last year, and led them to a 4-0 start, but an offseason shoulder injury pushed him to the portal. Purdue expects to be able to put more pressure on the QB this year with a healthy George Karlaftis at defensive end. If that happens, it will go a long way towards improving the overall pass defense which was in the bottom quartile of the Power 5 statistically. Oregon State has to replace its top receiver from last year, but returns seven of its top eight producers. Purdue will be focused on Tre'Shaun Harrison (0), a Florida State transfer who was productive after becoming eligible for the last two games for the Beavers in 2020. Ultimately, this category may be where the contest is won and lost.

Purdue run game versus Oregon State against the run

Like on offense, Oregon State believes its strength is in its line. Conversely, Purdue hopes its biggest area of improvement offensively is its line play and subsequent ability to run the football when it needs to. Expect coach Jeff Brohm to mix it up and use different personnel than Zander Horvath and King Doerue to move the football. Yet, Horvath was very productive in 2020 and Doerue's return to health should be a big plus. It's just hard to know how much Purdue will try to run the football, but if it can keep the Beavers' D off balance, it can be efficient and effective. Last season, OSU's opponent ran for an average of nearly six yards per attempt, so the Boilermakers should have opportunity here.

Purdue passing game versus Oregon State against the pass

Jack Plummer is the guy at quarterback and figures to have at least three really good weapons in David Bell, Milton Wright and Payne Durham in the passing games. This HAS to be Purdue's strength, one would think, if the Boilermakers are going to achieve their goals this season. Emotions will be running high Saturday and our guess is Brohm will be trying to showcase his return to more of a higher risk/reward offense, which may include several deep routes. Oregon State only averaged a sack a game in 2020, so Plummer figures to have time. Opponents also managed nearly 63 percent completions against the Beavers' secondary. Look for Purdue to try to exploit this early and often.

Special teams

Oregon State's special teams improved a great deal as a unit last year. Kicker Everett Hayes connected on 71 percent of his field goals in 2020 (long 48). Punter Luke Loecher won the job in mid-season last year.

Purdue will have a new punter in Jack Ansell and place-kicker in Mitchell Fineran, so if first game jitters are cleared, the Boilermakers figure to be solid. Still, this category is a complete guess on who has the advantage. But one thing seems likely, special teams will be a factor in the opening game.

Intangibles