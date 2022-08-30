Penn State enters 2022 seeking to win double-digit games to replicate their 2019 season (above) (AP Images)

Penn State running game versus Purdue against the run

A season ago, nothing came easy on the ground for Penn State. For the first time in recent memory, they went the entire season without a single player rushing for 100 yards in a game. Keyvone Lee led the Nittany Lions in rushing a season ago and returns as the projected starter at running back for an offense looking to break through after averaging just 107 yards per game on the ground as a team. At 234 pounds, Lee isn't easy to take down and is just 67 yards away from reaching 1000 in his career as a redshirt sophomore. Devyn Ford returns after seeing light action at running back in 2021, but the real wild card in this group comes from top 50 recruit Nick Singleton. Though the adjustment to Big Ten football can be daunting, Singleton seems primed to carve out a significant role in what Penn State hopes can be a rejuvenated run game. Another true freshman, Kaytron Allen, impressed during fall camp and could see carries on Thursday night. Penn State saw quarterback Sean Clifford scramble less in 2021 than in years prior, but if the play breaks down, he's a capable threat to tuck it and make a play with his feet. Don't be surprised if offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich dials up a few designed runs for Clifford, especially if the traditional run game gets off to a slow start. Purdue's defense experienced a resurgence under new leadership in 2021 following a few down years, but the run defense still came far from perfection. Opponents averaged 154 rushing yards per game against Purdue, and at times, it kept Purdue's defense on the field longer than they would prefer. Gone is linebacker Jaylan Alexander, who led the defense in tackles last season and stood out in the run game. Purdue projects to start a pair of linebackers in Kieren Douglas and Semisi Fakasiieki, who figure to be more effective against the run than the pass. That, combined with Purdue's impressive depth on the defensive line, makes it reasonable to believe that the Boilermakers can improve against the run in 2022.

Penn State passing game versus Purdue against the pass

Sean Clifford will take the snaps for the Nittany Lions in their season-opener for the fourth-consecutive season. The sixth-year senior's list of accolades continues to grow. He holds the program record for career completion percentage (.603) ahead of this season, ranks second in career touchdown passes (62) and third in career passing yardage (7,839). Through an 11-win season in 2019 to a quarterback controversy in 2020 before a strong 2021, Clifford has seen it all in State College and will bring a great deal of experience to the Nittany Lion offense. Before injury last season, Clifford played some of his best football, leading Penn State to big wins over Wisconsin and Auburn. Clifford loses his top target from a season ago in Jahan Dotson, but Clifford won't be empty-handed when it comes to weapons at receiver. Parker Washington will enter his third season as a starter, having eclipsed 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in just 22 career games. KeAndre Lambert-Smith returns as a starting receiver, as well, after averaging 15 yards per reception last season. Penn State added another experienced receiver in Western Kentucky’s Mitchell Tinsley through the transfer portal. After earning second-team all-Conference USA honors last season, he'll join a solid receiving corps that includes a returning starter at tight end in Brenton Strange. Purdue's new-look defense aimed to play a more aggressive style in 2021, which showed that they had their best statistical defense since Brohm's first season in 2017. The key to the philosophical change stems from a strong pass rush, and while Purdue loses first-round draft pick George Karlaftis, it has several options when it looks for guys to get to the quarterback. While none will likely have a Karlaftis-type impact on the game, that depth should help Purdue with fresh legs on the field deep into the game. Nagging preseason injuries in the secondary do raise some red questions, as Cory Trice (knee), Jamari Brown (hip) and Tee Denson (hernia) all have been limited in practice due to injuries. Brohm said Monday that Brown and Trice will be ready. The effectiveness of those players in the the season-opener could go a long way in determining this matchup.

Purdue running game versus Penn State against the run

The 2021 season marked the third consecutive season in which Purdue failed to average 100 yards per game on the ground, and to add to the struggles, Purdue only found the end zone running the ball seven times last season. King Doerue returns for his senior season after leading the team in rushing. Doerue exceeded the 1,000 career yards mark last season and figures to be the primary back again this year, but he won't be without competition. Purdue added Central Michigan transfer Kobe Lewis, who excelled in 2019 and 2020 before a knee issue caused him to miss all last season. He hopes to bring an element of speed to the group that otherwise doesn't show. Dylan Downing saw 44 carries for the Boilermakers last year, and he has prioritized slimming down ahead of this season to become a more significant factor carrying the ball. Brohm continues to float the idea of receiver Tyrone Tracy seeing some snaps in the backfield to keep defenses off balance and find a new way to move the ball on the ground. It's no secret that quarterback Aidan O'Connell's strengths aren't as a scrambler, but that hasn't stopped Jeff Brohm from looking to the quarterback position to spark the rushing attack. In some games, Brohm even sent Jack Plummer and Austin Burton in for one-off plays. While Plummer is off to California, Burton returns and could see the field for a play every once in a while to move the ball on the ground. Penn State returns three starters on the defensive line, including a significant impact defensive tackle in PJ Mustipher. The linebacking corps wasn't your typical Penn State group a season ago, and they will need to replace two of their three starters. The Nittany Lions surrendered just over 150 yards per game on the ground a season ago and saw that hurt them in losses to Iowa and Illinois. New defensive coordinator Manny Diaz wants to be more aggressive, but how that impacts the run defense remains to be seen. Until proven otherwise, though, it's hard to envision Purdue running the ball well against a team with the talent of Penn State.

Purdue passing game versus Penn State against the pass

Purdue brings its own sixth-year quarterback to the table in Aidan O'Connell, fresh off second-team all-Big Ten honors last season. Purdue's season took off when he took over the quarterback spot from Plummer, as the Illinois native threw for more than 300 yards per game. O'Connell raised his level of play for big moments, putting together dominant performances in upsets of top-five opponents Iowa and Michigan State. Gone, however, are O'Connell's top three pass catchers. David Bell (NFL Draft) and Jackson Anthrop (graduation) were expected losses, but Milton Wright's dismissal from the team due to academic ineligibility came as a significant loss. Purdue will lean heavily on two-year returning starter Payne Durham at tight end, but the receiver picture is less clear. Two transfers from Iowa, Tyrone Tracy and O'Connell's childhood friend Charlie Jones, project to contribute significantly on the outside. While Broc Thompson's performance in the Music City Bowl will live forever in Purdue lore, surgery after the bowl game has limited his participation in fall camp. Players like TJ Sheffield, Marshawn Rice, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen and Elijah Canion will earn plenty of chances to emerge from a crowded receiver room, as Brohm's pass-heavy offense will give them plenty of chances. Despite losing a second-round draft pick in Jaquan Brisker, the Nittany Lions' secondary still returns impactful talen. After a promising sophomore season, Penn State projects corner Joey Porter Jr. to be their shutdown guy on the outside, while safety Ji'Ayir Brown tied for the FBS lead with six interceptions in 2021. Though the other starters in the secondary will be new, Penn State has plenty of talent in the back end. The question with this group lies in Diaz's philosophy. The former Miami Hurricanes' coach wants to bring lots of pressure and force opposing quarterbacks into mistakes. Against an experienced quarterback in O'Connell, it should make for a fun matchup.

Special teams

The third area of the game can best be described as a mixed bag for Purdue last season. Mitchell Fineran came in as a graduate transfer and brought rock-solid performance, splitting the uprights on 24 of his 29 field goal attempts. He's back this year and will look to expand his range a bit after only attempting only one kick beyond 40 yards in 2021. Freshman punter Jack Ansell came in from Australia hoping to join the Big Ten's growing list of Aussie stars, but consistency never came. Averaging just 38 yards per punt frustrated Brohm, but Ansell will get the chance to improve his performance this season. It's been over a decade since Purdue returned a kick or punt for a touchdown, but Iowa transfer Charlie Jones will seek to change that. Jones earned all-Big Ten honors as a returner in 2021 and will look to spark something in a return unit that has often resorted to fair catches in recent memory. Though beaten out for the starting spot last season, kicker Jake Pinegar started in 2019 and 2020 and made 20 of his 25 attempts. There are questions at punter, however, as it appears true freshman Alex Bacchetta will have the chance at pinning opponents deep. How will the true freshman respond to his first collegiate experience? Dotson handled most of the returns for Penn State last season, so they'll be searching for a new lead return man. Having recruited as well as James Franklin has, though, he has several athletic players to choose from.

Intangibles