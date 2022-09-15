Saturday will mark Purdue's first game indoors since the 2017 opener in Lucas Oil Stadium vs. Louisville. (Syracuse Athletics)

Syracuse running game versus Purdue against the run

While Penn State did provide Purdue a glimpse of some dual-threat action at quarterback, the Syracuse offense is unlike what this Purdue team has faced to this point. Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader provides a true dual-threat element. With 29 carries for 118 yards through just two games, Shrader must be accounted for at all times, as he'll take off both on designed runs and improvised scrambles, sometimes after just one or two reads. Joining Shrader in the backfield in Syracuse's pistol and shotgun-heavy offense is Sean Tucker, a running back who broke through in 2021 as a second-team AP All-American after rushing for nearly 1500 yards on the campaign. Though his longest run in the first two games of this season comes in at just 13 yards, he's a hard-nosed back who's racked up 212 yards and three touchdowns on the season. Freshman running back LeQuint Allen may see an occasional carry, but expect Tucker to be on the field as much as possible. So far, so good for the Purdue run defense after holding Indiana State to just 1.4 yards per rush attempt (sack losses included) on Saturday. Syracuse will throw more zone-read concepts at Purdue than they’ve seen thus far, and it’s not a concept that Purdue sees too regularly in the power, run-heavy Big Ten West. Linebacker/safety Jalen Graham's absence could be significant here. Will Purdue go with a more nickel approach by adding a fifth defensive back, or will they go with a third true linebacker alongside OC Brothers and Kieren Douglas?

Syracuse passing game versus Purdue against the pass

Shrader won the starting job a few games into the season in 2021, but it's hard to compare last year to the present due to the change in offensive coordinator. Robert Anae brought his high-flying offense from Virginia with him, and so far, Shrader has benefitted significantly. The season is young, but Shrader's stat line of 38-for-48 for 528 yards and five touchdowns jumps off the page. The offense is quite spread out, but his top receiver in both receptions and yardage is the running back, Tucker. No receivers necessarily stick out based on early-season production. Most of Syracuse's notable receivers played for the Orange a year ago and have experience with Shrader. Look for Courtney Jackson and Devaughn Cooper to be a couple of the main targets outside of Tucker through the air. Against an overmatched offensive line, Purdue's pass rush generated four sacks a week ago after just one in the season opener. Depth remains a vital part of Purdue's approach to getting to the passer, as they'll rotate several players to keep fresh legs on the field. With Graham out, Purdue will sometimes look to play with an additional defensive back on the field. Sanoussi Kane looks to be the extra man who can come in while Chris Jefferson slides to a nickelback role. Two "pick sixes" in two games won't be a trend that sustains all season, but defensive coordinator Ron English would undoubtedly like to see these big plays continue.

Purdue running game versus Syracuse against the run

Purdue's 232 rushing yards vs. Indiana State came in as their highest single-game total since 2018, but it's difficult to say that we learned much about the Purdue run game against a far inferior opponent. What stood out, however, was the performance of walk-on Devin Mockobee, who led Purdue with 78 yards. Brohm indicated that Mockobee will be a part of the running back rotation for the Boilers moving forward, joining a crowded backfield that includes King Doerue, Dylan Downing, Kobe Lewis and Tyrone Tracy (to an extent). The big question around Purdue's running game for the better part of more than three seasons now remains whether they can get a few yards on the ground when needed. Brohm's play calling against Penn State didn't express confidence in the ground game. King Doerue will remain the lead back, but how carries are divided behind him will be interesting to monitor. In theory, Syracuse's 3-3-5 defensive alignment is designed to contain a spread offense and could be easier to run on. The Orange have a very young defense, but their scheme will present several different looks. They're not afraid to bring linebackers up to the line of scrimmage, forcing Purdue's offensive line to adjust. Syracuse's defensive line is on the smaller side for the Power Five level. While physicality hasn't been a strength of Purdue's offense in recent years, being physical at the point of attack could be the difference for Purdue on Saturday.

Purdue passing game versus Syracuse against the pass

Charlie Jones remains the story of the Purdue offense through two games. The Iowa transfer's 21 receptions for 286 yards and four touchdowns have caused him to emerge as a national story and a true number one option for Purdue. The search for a number two option continues, however. With Broc Thompson's injuries looming large, Purdue will look to Tyrone Tracy, TJ Sheffield and Mershawn Rice as potential candidates to join Payne Durham in the number two receiver conversation. Aidan O'Connell looked rock solid in the win over Indiana State, completing 17 of his 19 pass attempts. A key development? He completed some deep passes, including touchdowns to Jones and Paul Piferi. Explosive pass plays downfield were the key to Purdue's emergence in 2021, and they'll be critical again as Purdue looks to replicate that success in 2022. Syracuse will present different looks as they try to get pressure on O'Connell and speed up his processing. The Orange did an excellent job with this against Louisville, though Malik Cunningham and O'Connell could not be more different. Syracuse's young secondary hasn't faced many offenses like Purdue’s, which focuses so heavily on the passing game. Purdue's timing in the short passing game improved from week one to week two, but the threat of big plays downfield will be vital to keeping underneath routes open and the chains moving.

Special teams

Despite a muffed punt in the second half, all remains well with Purdue's special teams. Maybe the most significant question mark in this area is the kicker handling kickoffs, as Ben Freehill missed the Indiana State game with an injury. In his absence, expect Chris van Eekeren to handle duties. In a dome, conditions can't be a concern for Purdue's specialists. With just one attempt over 40 yards in a Purdue uniform, kicker Mitchell Fineran's range stands out as a bit of a question. In a game that projects as a close one, how long of an attempt will Brohm send the kicking team out for? Though only five punts have been attempted, so far, so good for the Syracuse punting game, as Max von Marburg averages about 42 yards per punt. Kicker Andre Szmyt is three-for-three, but no attempts longer than 31 yards have been made. Only five of Syracuse's 15 kickoffs have gone for a touchback. Could this be the scenario where Charlie Jones has the chance to make a big play in the return game?

Intangibles