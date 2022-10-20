In a league filled with strong running backs, Wisconsin's Braelon Allen stands out as one of the best. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz)

Wisconsin running game versus Purdue against the run

For decades, Wisconsin's offensive philosophy has centered around a power running game, and that's no different in 2022. Braelon Allen joins the long list of solid Badger running backs, averaging over 100 yards per game as a true sophomore. As a 17-year-old true freshman a season ago, Allen eclipsed 1200 yards. The 235-pound back is tough to tackle and can handle as many carries as Wisconsin's offense needs him to. Allen's durability became even more critical for the Badger offense when number two tailback Chez Mellusi sustained an injury against Northwestern. Mellusi, who ran wild on Purdue last season, will miss Saturday's game. Quarterback Graham Mertz doesn't add much with his legs, so the run game will entirely rest on the back of Allen. After limiting Nebraska's Anthony Grant, Purdue's run defense continues to answer every challenge it's presented with. The Boilermakers' struggles in the run game mainly have stemmed from dual-threat quarterbacks, which Mertz doesn't fall under. Purdue's depth on the defensive line remains a key for their success in stopping opposing ballcarriers, as they're capable of going three deep at every spot up front. They'll be challenged yet again on Saturday. Can they answer the call and make Mertz beat them through the air?

Wisconsin passing game versus Purdue against the pass

A Rivals.com four-star recruit in the class of 2019, Mertz arrived as the highest-rated quarterback in Badger history. After a stellar debut vs. Illinois in 2020, those expectations only rose. Since then, however, Mertz’s numbers don’t align with the great expectations of his rating. After a rough 2021 season with more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (10), there is some progress in 2022, though the team's results don't reflect it. Mertz's 15 touchdowns to six interceptions show improvement, but at just 203 yards per game and subpar performances against stronger competition, the Badgers would like to see more from their junior quarterback. While Chimere Dike presents some danger, Wisconsin's offense doesn't feature a strong receiver room. Dike did some legitimate damage against Northwestern and can pose a significant play threat to opposing defenses. Outside of him, look for Skyler Bell and Dean Engram as other potential options on the outside, with Jack Eschenbach as Wisconsin's always-valuable tight end. After allowing Nebraska's Trey Palmer to break the Cornhuskers' program record for single-game receiving yards, Purdue's secondary has looked better before. Purdue leads the Big Ten in passes of 20+ yards allowed, an area that must be shored up. No doubt, Purdue felt the absence of Chris Jefferson (personal) against the Huskers, but too many wide-open receivers escape the help of the Boilermaker safeties. While Wisconsin's passing offense doesn't resemble Ohio State, Purdue must improve against the pass.

Purdue running game versus Wisconsin against the run

Another game, another standout performance from redshirt freshman Devin Mockobee. The walk-on from Boonville, Ind., saw 30 carries on his way to 178 yards and a touchdown in the win over Nebraska. Mockobee's season average now sits at 5.7 yards per carry. After such a significant workload, Brohm did mention that Mockobee was a bit nicked up but noted that he would start at running back. King Doerue returned from a calf injury, seeing eight carries in his first action since Indiana State on Sept. 10. As he rounds back into form, he will look to pick up some more carries. Dylan Downing will miss his second straight game as he battles a foot injury suffered at Maryland. Just as they like physicality on offense, Wisconsin's defense has long been strong against the run. This year, while still strong, it's not quite as dominant as some Badger defenses of the past. They replaced most of their front seven from 2021, but they limit opponents to 114 yards per game on the ground. With Purdue down to six offensive linemen that Brohm is comfortable playing, they'll have to fight for yards on the ground.

Purdue passing game versus Wisconsin against the pass

Aidan O'Connell had his best performance since returning from his one-game injury absence, earning co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week recognition after his four-touchdown performance. Except for an early turnover, O'Connell was lights out, particularly on the game’s final drive, where he picked up crucial first downs to seal the deal for the Boilermakers. Last season, he struggled against the Badgers, tossing three interceptions in Purdue's 30-13 loss. He'll likely come with some extra fuel to avenge that performance.

After a few quiet games, Charlie Jones put on a show with 12 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns against Nebraska. Jones’ performances remain impressive as he continues to fight through the pain. TJ Sheffield's two-touchdown game was the best of his career, while walk-on Andrew Sowinski had the best game of his career. Purdue's pass catchers have begun to round into form as we enter the ladder half of the season.

Wisconsin's pass defense has allowed just 215 yards per game to opponents, though the list of quarterbacks they've faced doesn't jump off the page outside of Heisman frontrunner CJ Stroud, who tossed five touchdown passes against the Badgers. Last week, Michigan State's Payton Thorne flirted with 300 yards in the overtime win. The Badger defense, per usual, does take the ball away well, having forced 11 interceptions through seven games. As long as O'Connell avoids the turnovers that plagued him in this matchup last year, he should be able to have a nice afternoon.

Special teams

Not a good night for Purdue's third unit under the Ross-Ade lights vs. Nebraska. Mitchell Fineran now sits at just two-for-five on field goal attempts of 40-plus yards, and the sixth-year senior missed his second PAT of the season. Purdue's punt team surrendered a blocked punt, while Ansell's other attempt sailed deep into the end zone. Finally, the kick return game struggled to create a spark. The positive? Charlie Jones did have a nice punt return. Purdue's not going to win games because of its special teams unit, but it can't have to win games despite it. Wisconsin's starting kicker remains sidelined with an injury, so backup Nate Van Zelst will continue to hear his number called. He's two-for-three on field goals, though he's not attempted a kick past 39 yards. The Badgers hold the advantage at punter, and kickoff returner Isaac Guerendo does have a return of 50 yards under his belt this season.

Intangibles