CHICAGO — After less than half a practice last week, Purdue center Matt Haarms was sent to the sideline, after taking a blow to the head and suffering a concussion.

"I'm good," Haarms said Wednesday at Big Ten media day. "I'm all cleared. All good."

"I was telling people, 'I'd rather this happen to me than one of our new guys,'" Haarms said. "They'd be lost. Thankfully I know what's going on with the team.

"It sucks to miss practice, though. But it was all about being safe and I really appreciate our training staff, they're not rushing me back, really following protocol and making sure I get back safe."

"It actually helps you, because you know what he can give you and you know he's a disciplined player," Coach Matt Painter said. "Sometimes when you get guys who've played before they need to be out there from a discipline standpoint — everyone needs to be out there from a discipline standpoint — but he is a disciplined player. He understands how we play, what we do.

"It actually gives more people at his position more reps."