ATHENS, Ohio — Purdue will be without one of its most important players tonight at Ohio University.

Not surprisingly, center Matt Haarms has been ruled, per Purdue, after sustaining a concussion in the second half of the Boilermakers' loss Sunday at Nebraska. Haarms also sustained a concussion during preseason practice.

WIth Haarms out, Nojel Eastern is expected to start for Purdue as part of a four-guard-type lineup.

Haarms averages 10.8 points — second on the team — and 6.2 rebounds and may be the Big Ten's best shot-blocker, averaging two-and-a-half per game.

The center is arguably — or not — the most important defensive piece for a Boilermaker team that ranks fifth nationally in defensive efficiency.