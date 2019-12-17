Matt Haarms ruled out for tonight's Purdue game at Ohio
ATHENS, Ohio — Purdue will be without one of its most important players tonight at Ohio University.
Not surprisingly, center Matt Haarms has been ruled, per Purdue, after sustaining a concussion in the second half of the Boilermakers' loss Sunday at Nebraska. Haarms also sustained a concussion during preseason practice.
WIth Haarms out, Nojel Eastern is expected to start for Purdue as part of a four-guard-type lineup.
Haarms averages 10.8 points — second on the team — and 6.2 rebounds and may be the Big Ten's best shot-blocker, averaging two-and-a-half per game.
The center is arguably — or not — the most important defensive piece for a Boilermaker team that ranks fifth nationally in defensive efficiency.
