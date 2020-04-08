All times verified by Titans former director of college scouting: HUGE DAYS for @mmccann79 and @tylerhigby77 pic.twitter.com/3DPvT5x9Y0

The NFL draft is later this month, and Matt McCann feels good about his preparations.

The former Purdue offensive lineman did his prep work at Boost Performance in Nashville. But, like many in the nation, McCann had to alter his plans when it came time to conduct a pro day.

“I had planned on working at Purdue’s pro day (April 2),” said McCann. “There were supposed to be 30 NFL teams there. But it got called off.”

So, Boost Performance arranged for a virtual pro day for McCann and its other NFL draft clients. McCann and others worked outside at Belmont University in Nashville under the auspicious of a former Tennessee Titans’ director of scouting. McCann’s pro day was recorded and sent to NFL teams.

“It was actually a pretty nice place to work out,” said McCann. “I’m thankful. It gave us an opportunity to at least do something.

“My agent has heard from some teams.”

McCann was pleased with how he worked out. He got 32 reps with 225 pounds on the bench and he says he ran well. The Indianapolis Chatard High product measured 6-5 and weighed 310. His arm was 32 inches, his hand 9 1/8 inches. McCann's wingspan was 78 3/8 inches.

McCann anticipates perhaps talking to some teams this month leading to the run-up of the draft April 23-25. The work at Boost Performance helped.

“When I got to the facility,” said McCann. “I was running pretty bad … I learned a little bit of technique but also tried to eat better and just to be more healthy. I noticed a change in my body.”

McCann played tackle and guard at Purdue, starting 47 games in his career. Few linemen in the draft will have had more starting experience at a high level.

“I’m used to the speed of the game,” he said.

McCann’s versatility will be an asset. In addition to playing guard and tackle, McCann also has been working as a center. He hopes to hear his name called in the draft along with former teammates Markus Bailey and Brycen Hopkins, with whom he worked out with at Boost Performance.



“At the end of the day, I just need my chance,” said McCann. “It doesn't matter where you start, it matters where you end up. So, I'm not really gonna be too down on myself (if I don’t get drafted). No matter what, just as long as I get my chance. I feel like I'll be able to go out there and show that I've kind of changed my body, been able to change the way that I move and whatnot. Since when I started my training, I feel like I made a transformation.”

If he doesn’t make the cut in the NFL, will McCann consider playing in the XFL?

“I'm not really sure about that,” said McCann. “That's something me and my agent would have to talk about, the risk-reward. At the end of the day, if it's not meant to be, that is OK. I still have a degree from Purdue.”