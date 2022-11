"You can't practice rebounds for two hours," Zach Edey joked about Purdue's focus in Purdue's week of preparation after the Marquette game where the Golden Eagles out rebounded Purdue. Still, the Boilermakers have been focusing on grabbing more rebounds and treating the Marquette game like a loss. "If they make two more couple shots you feel a lot different in that locker room," Matt Painter said admitting that it's a little bit of a weird thought experiment.