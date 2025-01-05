Matt Painter, Chris Collins, players talk Purdue's win over Northwestern

(Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Purdue gets the big win over Northwestern as conference play heats up

Chris Collins was complimentary as his Wildcats finish a tough week where it played three games in seven days. Purdue overwhelmered Northwestern early and Collins said after the game, his team couldn't recover from an early burst by Purdue. Add some uncharacterstic turnovers from his best players, poor shooting, and a rauccous Purdue crowd, Collins had plenty of credit to give out to Purdue while expecting his team to bounce back.



He chalked this one up to a game where his guys just didn't have it.

Myles Colvin and Gicarri Harris got it going off the bench

Myles Colvin broke through a 1 for 18 cold streak with his shot, making two threes against the Wildcats while playing great perimeter defense on Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer.





Harris had just four points, but he's shown himself more comfortable on the floor, attacking off rebounds and getting into transition. Both were reserved after the game as they look to keep the momentum going on the road against Rutgers later this week.

Matt Painter likes what he saw from a team coming together.

It wasn't a point of emphasis from the coaches, but Painter has enjoyed watching his freshmen guards get more comfortable on the court. That means both players have used their speed to get into transition off of rebounds. CJ Cox grabbed 8 boards today and Purdue got off to a hot start. Something that Painter said is sometimes as simple as hitting the first few good looks.

