Myles Colvin and Fletcher Loyer are standing off to the side of Keady Court, watching as the rest of their team runs from out of bounds to out of bounds, back to the free throw line, mid court, and the final free throw line. After one go, nearly half the group walks off the baseline, their penance for losing one of the three scrimmages paid for.



Again, Zach Edey following Braden Smith, makes the runs back and forth, giant size twenties barely needing to take a step to clear the last free throw line and back. Again, the court clears, except for Brian Waddell, who looks around for a second to take it all in.



A quarter-filled Mackey Arena, some watching, others leaving, and just the redshirt sophomore at the baseline ready to run for the third time. The only Boilermaker not to win a scrimmage, back and forth he goes, and maybe for the only time this season he'll be on the court for Purdue when he doesn't want to be.



With a team this stacked, playing time is going to be hard to come by.