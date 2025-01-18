Women's basketball: Purdue falls to Washington 87-58 to cap West Coast trip

Purdue women's basketball saw its lengthy losing streak continue on Saturday in Seattle, falling to Washington 87-58 on Kelsey Plum's jersey retirement night. The Boilermakers suffered their sixth-straight defeat at the hands of the Huskies, who offered their best Plum impressions with an explosive offensive output.

As has been a common thread this season, Purdue fell victim to another slow start against the Huskies in Seattle. Washington sprinted out to a 20-4 lead at the 4:11 mark of the opening frame, which featured nine points from star guard Elle Ladine.

Katie Gearlds was forced to burn two timeouts in the first six minutes of the game to try and stop the bleeding as the game got away from her Boilermakers early.

Destini Lombard got a couple of shots to fall, but the Huskies had responses for each, closing out the first ten minutes with a 27-9 advantage. The tandem of Ladine and Sayvia Sellers combined for 17 points in the quarter, as Washington was 61% from the field and 4-10 from three-point range.

Purdue struggled to get going offensively on the flip side, shooting 30% and having six turnovers.

Washington continued its dominance into the second quarter despite best efforts from Destini Lombard and McKenna Layden, who combined for ten points in the quarter. After getting the deficit down to 13 with 8:05 left in the first half, Washington went on an 11-2 run to get the lead to 22 at the end of the quarter.

Lombard almost singlehandedly kept the Boilermakers somewhat close in the first half, pouring in ten points on 4-8 shooting from the field, but that showing was nowhere near enough to keep pace with the Huskies. Purdue was just 36% from the field in the opening 20 minutes and couldn't buy a stop.

The third quarter is when the wheels really fell off for the Boilermakers, as Washington inched further and further away from Katie Gearlds and company to start the second half. Despite an uptick in offensive output for Purdue, scoring 19 in the third quarter, Washington stayed on pace with 26 in the frame.

Seniors Destini Lombard and Ella Collier paced the group during the quarter, combining for 15 points on 6-7 shooting from the field, including a pair of triples.

Washington used one final charge in the fourth quarter to add insult to injury, going on a 7-0 run to push the lead to 33 with 3:24 to play. A Jordyn Poole triple in the closing seconds was the only thing that kept Purdue from suffering its fifth 30-point loss of the season.