Matt Painter is feeling good. He doesn't say it, but you can sense it. Makes sense, right? Purdue just finished beating ole Bob Huggins and his West Virginia Mountaineers. Kenpom had the game as a 2-point spread. Vegas did, too.



Purdue won 80-68.





West Virginia was tough, yeah, forced 18 turnovers as they do. Purdue would like a few of those back, but Purdue did their share of hustle and defense, too. The Mountaineers pushed at Purdue, but Purdue never wavered.



Not Zach Edey, not even as he turned the ball over 6 times. Not Mason Gillis coming into the game thinking too much and not making enough shots. Not the freshman certainly couldn't have already adjusted to the rigors of college basketball and college athletes.