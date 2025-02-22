Matt Painter named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Coach of the Year list

Ahead of Purdue's trip to Bloomington on Sunday, Purdue head coach Matt Painter has been named to the 2025 Werner Ladder Naismith mid-season college coach of the year watch list.



Painter is one of 15 coaches named to the watch list alongside Bruce Pearl (Auburn), Ben McCollum (Drake), Jon Scheyer (Duke), Todd Golden (Florida), Kelvin Sampson (Houston), Pat Kelsey (Louisville), Penny Hardaway (Memphis), Dusty May (Michigan), Tom Izzo (Michigan State), Dennis Gates (Missouri), Richard Pitino (New Mexico), Rick Pitino (St. John's), Grant McCasland (Texas Tech), and Greg Gard (Wisconsin).



Purdue's current record stands at 19-8 and is two games off the lead in the Big Ten just a season after losing 2x National Player of the Year, Zach Edey.



Purdue is coming off a season where it won its second straight conference title and made its way to the national title game where it lost to UConn. It was Purdue's first trip to the Final Four in almost half a century. Painter has a 491-216 record in 21 seasons. This is currently Painter's 20th season at Purdue where he has a 466-211 record.