Matt Painter previews Northwestern at Purdue

Matt Painter talked with media today ahead of Purdue's hosting of Northwestern on what predicts to be a snowy, freezing Sunday afternoon.





Northwestern has been somewhat of a thorn in Purdue and Matt Painter's side over the last few years. Northwestern has knocked off Purdue twice in the last two years, but both contests happened at Northwestern behind brilliant Boo Bouie performances.





Bouie is gone and in his place, a hometown return for Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer who played his high school career at Lafayette Jefferson High School, just a few minutes away from Purdue's campus.





Barnhizer is the start of Purdue's concern as the 6-6 point guard has been one of the Big Ten's best players. Barnhizer is averaging 21.7 points a game, 9.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists a game after missing the first four games of the season with an injury.







But Northwestern has gotten the best of Purdue over the last few seasons by being physical with Purdue, something Painter and his squad is fully aware of. Purdue will try to lean on its Mackey Arena advantage and star guards as it tries to move to 3-1 in the Big Ten.





Listen and watch below to hear Painter's preview on Northwestern including the starting lineup he'll use, Purdue's Fletcher Loyer nearing 1,000 career points, and Myles Colvin and Camden Heide responding off the bench.









Check back for more on Northwestern at Purdue on Boiler Upload, Rivals Network.