Carsen Edwards and Nojel Eastern each have their names in the NBA draft, but have not hired agents, thus preserving their remaining college eligibility should they opt to return.

They have until May 30 to decide.

For Edwards, an All-American, the move should have been a foregone conclusion; for Eastern, a seasonlong reserve as a freshman, the move was a bit of an eye-opener.

But regardless of the case, it's a situation Purdue's well-versed in.

"We've had a positive experience with players doing this," Coach Matt Painter said this week.