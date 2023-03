Purdue was involved in a massive upset involving a one seed on Friday night. No,. it's not that one. Matt Ramos , a Purdue sophomore who had been ranked in the top 5 all season long reached the semifinals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at 125 pounds and pulled off a shocker against Iowa's Spencer Lee , the No. 1 seed in that weight class. Ramos pinned Lee with one second left in regulation and in a 7-7 tie to pull off the stunner. It was a match where Ramos trailed 7-4 with less than 30 seconds left.

The win was a shocker, as Lee was a three-time champion at the 125 pound weight class and had not lost a match since 2019. He was the NCAA champion in 2018, 2019, and 2021, while the 2020 tournament was lost due to COVID and he redshirted in 2022 due to injury. He was going for the rare four-time championship, and he was one of the most dominant wrestlers in NCAA history.

Ramos knew he had a shot, however. earlier in the season when Purdue and Iowa faced off in a dual Ramos got a rare takedown of him and even took an early 8-1 lead before Lee came back to pin him.

Ramos will face off against Princeton's Pat Glory, the No. 2 seed, in tonight's championship match just after 7pm ET on ESPN.