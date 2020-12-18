It took a while, but Marcus Mbow found a home at Purdue.

The 6-5, 310-pound Mbow was committed to Arizona State for three months before the Sun Devils told him they didn’t have room for him. Before that, he was ready to commit to Iowa before opting to wait to field other offers.

With his recruitment opened back up, Mbow (pronounced Bow) fielded offers from the likes of Indiana, Oregon State, Virginia and West Virginia, among others. The three-star offensive lineman ultimately picked Purdue, committing on signing day.

Mbow is the fourth offensive lineman in the Boilermakers’ recently inked class, joining Jaelin Alstott-VanDeVanter, Mahamane Moussa and Zach Richards.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with Dave Pfieffer, the head coach at Wauwatosa (Wis.) East High--located in the Milwaukee metro area--to get the skinny on one of the last additions to Purdue’s 2021 class. East High has about 1,200 students, and it played just five games in 2020 amid the pandemic.

