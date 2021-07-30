Meet Brady Allen: Big-armed QB from small southern Indiana town
Deep in the heart of southern Indiana is where you’ll find Purdue’s next big thing at quarterback.
His name: Brady Allen. His hometown: Fort Branch.
“Not a whole lot to do in Fort Branch,” Allen said. “Our high school, Gibson Southern, is in Fort Branch and it's out in the middle of nowhere. It’s in a bunch of cornfields.”
Amongst all of that beautiful, tall Indiana corn towers Allen, a strapping 6-5 golden boy with a big right arm who drips with blue-chip potential as he enters his senior season.
Allen is a top contender for Indiana Mr. Football honors, but it's his future beyond Gibson Southern High that has Purdue fans closing their eyes and wondering: How good can Brady Allen be?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news