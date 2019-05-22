Purdue continues to woo St. Louis dual-threat QB Mekhi Hagens
Jeff Brohm has signed a quarterback each of his first two seasons. And he is shopping for one for the Class of 2020.
One of the targets is Mekhi Hagens of Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis. A three-star rivals.com prospect, Hagens is a dual-threat signal-caller with a growing list of offers.
