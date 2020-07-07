GoldandBlack - Men of Mackey fall to Boeheim's Army at the TBT

PDF: Men of Mackey-Boeheim's Army stats

Despite erasing a pair of double-digit deficits to lead briefly in the fourth quarter, the Men of Mackey's run at the TBT ended Tuesday in a 76-69 loss to Syracuse-aligned Boeheim's Army.

IPFW's Frank Gaines led Men of Mackey with 18 points while University of Washington product Justin Dentmon added 13 and Purdue's Isaac Haas and Evan Boudreaux 12 apiece.

Guard Eric Devendorf led Boeheim's Army with 21, including the walk-off foul shot that won the game during the Elam ending.

Men of Mackey were bounced from the tournament in the event's round of 16 following Sunday evening's win over Heartfire.

More to come ...



