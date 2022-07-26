Men of Mackey falls in second round
The end of the road came for Men of Mackey in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) on Tuesday evening, falling 92-75 to The Money Team in the second round.
The players outside the Purdue family did the bulk of the scoring for Men of Mackey, led by Indiana Wesleyan alum Kyle Mangas' 17 points. Fellow Indiana Wesleyan Wildcat Evan Maxwell added 11 points, as did Luis Jacobo of Purdue Fort Wayne. Kelsey Barlow led the former Boilermakers with 10 points.
Men of Mackey led after the first quarter but trailed at halftime after a solid end to the half by The Money Team, which featured three former NBA players on their roster, including BYU legend Jimmer Fredette.
The Money Team raced to a double-digit lead out of the half; Mangas led a furious third quarter comeback to cut the deficit to a pair. From there, it was all The Money Team, who led by 13 when the Elam Ending began.
Three players paced The Money Team, as Mitchell Creek's 24 points, Trevor Booker's 21 and Fredette's 21 led the way to their victory.
2022 marked the third TBT for Men of Mackey, who have now been eliminated in the second round of all three. This year's group featured Barlow, Lewis Jackson and Robbie Hummel from Purdue, and Jon Octeus was a late scratch for the Men of Mackey.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.