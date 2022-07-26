Men of Mackey falls in second round

The end of the road came for Men of Mackey in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) on Tuesday evening, falling 92-75 to The Money Team in the second round. The players outside the Purdue family did the bulk of the scoring for Men of Mackey, led by Indiana Wesleyan alum Kyle Mangas' 17 points. Fellow Indiana Wesleyan Wildcat Evan Maxwell added 11 points, as did Luis Jacobo of Purdue Fort Wayne. Kelsey Barlow led the former Boilermakers with 10 points.

Men of Mackey led after the first quarter but trailed at halftime after a solid end to the half by The Money Team, which featured three former NBA players on their roster, including BYU legend Jimmer Fredette. The Money Team raced to a double-digit lead out of the half; Mangas led a furious third quarter comeback to cut the deficit to a pair. From there, it was all The Money Team, who led by 13 when the Elam Ending began. Three players paced The Money Team, as Mitchell Creek's 24 points, Trevor Booker's 21 and Fredette's 21 led the way to their victory.