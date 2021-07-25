Men of Mackey ousted by Carmen's Crew, 80-69

The Men of Mackey were defeated 80-69 by Carmen's Crew on Sunday afternoon at the Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio. It was the second team in as many years the Men of Mackey were ousted in the second round of The Basketball Tournament.

Carmen's Crew had control of most of the game, and it was some familiar names that did the Men of Mackey in. Jon Diebler only scored nine points, but hit three critical threes. William Buford led all scorers with 19 points. Kelsey Barlow scored all of his 18 points in the second half. Rob Hummel chipped in 17 points. Barlow also had a game-high 11 rebounds and a team-high five assists.