Men of Mackey's road to a million dollars has been paved. The Basketball Tournament or TBT has set its brackets for the annual tournament and the Purdue alumni team draws Team Colorado in its first game as a 6 seed.



Team Colorado is a University of Colorado alumni team.



Men of Mackey will play on July 26th at 3 p.m.. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.



Men of Mackey has not finished its roster, but has already announced some familiar names playing this year:

Coach - Ryne Smith

Players - Robbie Hummel, Kelsey Barlow, Lewis Jackson, Nojel Eastern, and David Jenkins Jr. will all be on the team as former Purdue players with the hope to add a couple more former Boilermakers.



Those Purdue alumni will be flanked by Kyle Mangas out of Indiana Wesleyan, Isaiah Wilkerson from NJIT, Evan Maxwell also from Indiana Wesleyan, and Bobby Planutis out of Purdue Fort-Wayne.



Team Colorado appears to consist of: Evan Battey, D'Shawn Schwartz, Jeriah Horne, Dallas Walton, Shane Gatling, Tyler Bey, Dominque Collier, George King, Tre'Shaun Fletcher, and Shannon Sharpe.







