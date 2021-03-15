GoldandBlack - Micah Shrewsberry named head coach at Penn State

After two seasons back at Purdue, Boilermaker associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry has been named the next head coach at Penn State.

After Shrewsberry coached for the Boston Celtics for several years, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter brought him back prior to last season for a second stint at Purdue in part to position him to land his first head coaching position.

Shrewsberry's guided Purdue's offense in his two seasons back with the Boilermakers and oversaw considerable improvement in that regard this season, playing a heavy hand in the development of the Boilermakers' strong freshman class.

He's also made a profound impact on recruiting in a very short period of time, Shrewsberry being instrumental in Purdue landing a commitment from eventual 2021 signee Trey Kaufman-Renn and then being the lead recruiter on early 2022 commitments Fletcher Loyer and Jameel Brown.

Shrewsberry becomes the fifth Matt Painter staff member to move directly to a head coaching position, joining Cuonzo Martin and Paul Lusk (both Missouri State), Jack Owens (Miami, Ohio) and Greg Gary (Mercer).

Since returning to the Boilermaker staff, Shrewsberry has been Purdue's offensive coordinator, focused solely on the offense, a change Painter made to the configuration of his staff a few years ago.

"He's a good basketball mind," Painter said. "He did a lot of work for the Celtics on the defensive end, but we've used him as our offensive guy, and he's done a great job. He's added some things for us, especially after timeouts or special situations. He's a really good teacher of the game and I think it's really benefited us how he's been used (focusing just on the offense). ... Micah's been great."

Shrewsberry informed Purdue's players on the move on Monday and will remain with the Boilermakers through the NCAA Tournament.