Michigan's difficult season didn't get any better on the road, going into Mackey Arena, it was all Purdue as the Boilers rolled to a SCORE HERE.



Fletcher Loyer hit a pull up buzzer beater to finish off the first half and give Purdue a 49-25 lead going into the lockers, but things started going the Boilers way a long time before that.



Lance Jones twice had steals around mid court, picking Jaelin Llewellyn's pocket and returning it the other way for free throw attempts. It was an excellent all-around performance by Jones. Jones was excellent on both ends of the floor in the first half, scoring 12, and knocking 3 threes down in the first half of play. That hot shooting would carry over into the second half. Jones would score a game-high 24 points and knock down 5 three-pointers to go with his two steals on the defensive end.



But Jones started off the game by finding Fletcher Loyer in the corner after Zach Edey passed out of a double to the perimeter where Braden Smith whipped the ball around to Jones who found Loyer for the corner three.



The Purdue offense would hum the rest of the night in similar fashion, and the early 3-0 lead would be about as close as Michigan would get in the game.



After a lay up by Tarris Reed Jr. around Edey on the next possession, Braden Smith would get cooking.



Smith finished with a finger roll at the basket, found Trey Kaufman-Renn for an old-fashioned three-point play, and then Jones for a regular three. Smith would add in a three of his own a few minutes later to give Purdue an 18-7 lead.



It was triple-double watch for Smith again, a regular occurrence with the sophomore guard in Mackey.



Both offenses struggled for a stretch. Michigan went over five minutes without scoring and Purdue went three minutes without any points. Then Zach Edey came back into the game and Purdue's offense took off while the player of the year did most his damage on the glass. Edey had 7 rebounds and just 6 points in the first despite coming off three straight 30+ point performances.



Purdue would finish the final 3:02 with a 15-2 run after two Jaelin Llewellyn threes and a lay up for Michigan cut the deficit to 31-21.



Purdue's half time lead wouldn't get threatened in the second half.



Braden Smith flirted with a triple-double, finishing the game with 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 10 assists on a night where he made all four of his field goal attempts.



Lance Jones would get hot. True Freshman Myles Colvin would knock down three three-pointers, and Purdue would get a no drama win against a Big Ten opponent in January.



But most pleasing to coach Matt Painter will be that his team didn't turn the ball over in the first half.



Painter also got a chance to rest his starters with Lance Jones leading the Boilers with 27 minutes.







