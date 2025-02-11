MIchigan 75, Purdue 73: Postgame Video

With a chance to take full control of the Big Ten race Purdue faltered on the road Tuesday night in Ann Arbor. Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb Furst both fouled out and the Boilers struggled to shoot the ball in a 75-73 defeat at the hands of Michigan.

This was a frustrating loss, as Purdue had a double digit lead in each half and the Boilers led for nearly 35 minutes of game time. Purdue also got zero points from its bench and the Wolverines shot 26 free throws to Purdue's eight.

Here is all of Boiler Upload's postgame video from Ann Arbor.