Michigan DL target visited Purdue for second time

After an unofficial visit last month for the Wisconsin game, Southfield A&T (Mich.) defensive end Bryce Austin picked up an offer from the Boilermakers. In December, Austin was back in West Lafayette and described what stood out the second time around.

"When I had went up there before it was a game day, so I wasn't able to sit down and talk with the coaches," Austin explained.

"This time when I went down there I got to sit down and talk to Coach (Jeff) Brohm, Coach (Reggie) Johnson, and I was talking to Eron Hodges. It was like a family atmosphere for them to sit down with the recruits and get to know them better."

