Michigan DL target visited Purdue for second time
After an unofficial visit last month for the Wisconsin game, Southfield A&T (Mich.) defensive end Bryce Austin picked up an offer from the Boilermakers. In December, Austin was back in West Lafayette and described what stood out the second time around.
"When I had went up there before it was a game day, so I wasn't able to sit down and talk with the coaches," Austin explained.
"This time when I went down there I got to sit down and talk to Coach (Jeff) Brohm, Coach (Reggie) Johnson, and I was talking to Eron Hodges. It was like a family atmosphere for them to sit down with the recruits and get to know them better."
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news