Around a year ago at this time, Purdue's meeting with Michigan State and its maestro of a point guard, Cassius Winston, served as a jumping-off point for then-freshman Eric Hunter, who held his own defensively vs. the soon-to-be Big Ten Player-of-the-Year.

"It gave me a lot of confidence from a defensive (perspective), being able to guard and contain a great player like that early on in my career," Hunter said. "It just gave me a lot of confidence."

Now, the challenges come again, and more of them.