Matt Painter's come up with colorful ways to describe Michigan State's frontcourt physiques, from "bread trucks" to bouncers.

No matter which, it's code for this: Tough.

And physical.

The Boilermaker coach of the past 13-and-a-half seasons now called the sixth-ranked Spartans the most physical team he's seen in the Big Ten at any point during his tenure as his alma mater's coach.

His players don't have as extended a frame of reference, but they're not going to argue, not after studying the Spartans this week, specifically their trio of wide-bodied, barrel-chested big men — Nick Ward, Kenny Goins and Xavier Tillman, "enforcers," as Purdue center Matt Haarms called them.

"Really tough guys," said, "who are going to hit you every single time.

"We have to be ready to get hit, and dish out some hits, every single possession."

There will be challenges for Purdue against a front line trio that includes three players who all average a rebound-and-a-half more than any Boilermaker and actually brings an eight-a-game rebounder, Tillman, off the bench.

"They dominate games in the paint," Painter said. "They dominate games on the boards."

And they move well enough, Painter said, for Goins and Tillman to be able to functionally play away from the basket, guarding opponents' 4 men. Nowadays, the traditional power forward body type has become less prevalent because of those defensive limitations that can come with it.

The bodies are very different.

Haarms, who's coming off the bench the past few games for Purdue, is basically the polar-opposite physically from the Spartan bigs.



The same for backup 4 man Aaron Wheeler, who's tall and long and athletic, but narrow and obviously not as strong today as he'll be one day, and even then, he's still never going to look like Goins or Tillman or Ward, or play like them.

"It's going to be a challenge defensively," Wheeler said, "but I look at it, too, like they still have to guard me and I'm going to do my best to try to move them around, because they might not be used to having to run around the perimeter. I'll try to use that to my advantage, and try to hold my own on defense, rebounding and not letting them get (easy) post touches, things like that."

